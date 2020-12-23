Patty Jean Gadeken of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 84.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
A native of Champaign, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Fannie Carr Jeffers. She was the Manager of the Fabric Department for Walmart for many years and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. She enjoyed teaching ceramics at the Senior Citizen Center in Tullahoma and completing needle work projects. She also enjoyed flower gardening, but her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walles Gadeken; son, David Gadeken and brother, Harold Jeffers.
She is survived by sons, Edward Gadeken (Mary) of Lincoln County, Michael Gadeken of Murfreesboro and Jeffrey Gadeken (Donna) of Tolono, Ill.; daughters, Pamela Sanford and Peggy Morris, both of Tullahoma; brother, James Jeffers of Champagne, Ill.; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in her name to the Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 110 E. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388-4508. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 27, 2020