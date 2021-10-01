Paul Duke, 80, of Morrison passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Duke was born on March 16, 1941, in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 3, 2021

Service information

Oct 2
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 2, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Oct 2
Visitation
Saturday, October 2, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
