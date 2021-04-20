Paul Henry Glaus, 78, of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Nov. 18, 1942 to the late, Paul Herman and Mabel Elizabeth Janson Glaus. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Belvidere UCC, with the service following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jan Whiteman officiating. Interment will be at Belvidere Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 21, 2021

