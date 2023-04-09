Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Paul J Frankowski, of Shelbyville passed away April 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, Paul was the second eldest of five. Growing up in St. Louis and frequenting Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas were the source of many of his favorite stories. Paul graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA in 1956, and in 1962 married Mary Ann Clemmons, and they had 4 children. He worked primarily in the automotive industry, and was a small business owner later in life. Paul was an avid reader and had a keen interest in current events and history, and was never at a loss for a wry comment on the state of things. His one-liners were classic, and his wit and penchant for joking around lines up with his passing on April 1. His greatest joy was his family, as he never missed a family event, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents Paul R. and Marguerite, and sisters Margie and Judy. He leaves behind his children Paul G. (Tina), John (Tina), Amy and Debi (Charlie), brothers Fran (Barbara) and Gary (Sue), many nieces and nephews, ex-wife and friend Mary, and many dear friends.
A funeral mass will be held on April 15, at 12:30 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Shelbyville. The family requests that donations in honor of Paul be made to the Good Samaritan of Tullahoma.
Tullahoma News – April 9, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Frankowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.