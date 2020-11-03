Paul Jackson “Jack” Huffman, Jr., 82, was born in Manchester on Dec. 24, 1937, the son of the late Stella and Paul Huffman, Sr. He died on Oct. 28, 2020.
He was a 1956 graduate of Central High School in Manchester and attended the University of Tennessee and Auburn University, where he graduated with a B.S. in Forestry in 1960. He served 6 years in the US Army Reserves.
Beginning in 1961, he established and managed the University of Tennessee’s Highland Rim Forest Research Station, near Estill Springs. During this time he founded Lake Womack Nursery by planting white pine seedlings to sell as living Christmas trees. In 1969, he devoted his full efforts to Lake Womack Nursery, which was headquartered near Manchester and grew to over 600 acres in Coffee and Marion counties. For nearly 40 years, he specialized in Eastern white pines, which, along with other pines and shade trees, he sold to garden centers and landscapers across the middle United States. He took pride in producing quality nursery stock.
Jack was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN; a member and past president of the Middle Tennessee Nursery Association; a 50-year member and past president of the Manchester Rotary Club; and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He loved the outdoors, and he was a kind friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, the Reverend C. David Huffman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye Crick Huffman; his sister, Harriet Clark, of Chattanooga; his daughter, Benita Huffman Muth (Michael), of Macon, Ga.; his son Paul J. Huffman, III (Sarah), of Nashville; and three grandchildren (Adam Muth, Elizabeth Huffman, and Madelina Huffman).
Services were held at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel on Nov. 1 with burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, Manchester.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020