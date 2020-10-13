Paul Owen Bean, 70, of Estill Springs, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Stevenson, Alabama on May 5, 1950. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Johnny Stevens and Eddie Braddy officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.  

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Paul Bean, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 15, 2020
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.