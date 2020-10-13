Paul Owen Bean, 70, of Estill Springs, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Stevenson, Alabama on May 5, 1950. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Johnny Stevens and Eddie Braddy officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020