Paula Diane Nielsen, 89, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 15, 2021, with her family by her side in Tullahoma.
Paula was born on Nov. 2, 1932 in Ottawa, Kansas, and raised in Davenport, Iowa. Her dad was a counselor and coach and taught math and biology. Her mom was a professional musician and taught piano lessons. She inherited her love of sports from her dad, and her love of music from her mom. Paula performed her first solo piano recital at the age of five. She attended Ottawa University and decided to become a teacher. She taught for four years in Topeka, Kansas before moving to Southern California to teach; one of the best decisions of her life. That’s where she met and fell in love with Frank.
They married on December 22, 1959 in Long Beach, California. They are blessed with three children, Lisa, Lynn and Tracy, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Paula had a great life raising her family, spending time with friends and sharing God’s word.
Her celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Kilgore Funeral Home at 4:00pm and the visitation from 2:00-4:00pm.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 21, 2021