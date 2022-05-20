Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Graveside services for Mrs. Paula Jane Worsham Patterson, age 79 of Tullahoma, were held May 20 at Garner Cemetery in Decherd. Mrs. Patterson passed from this life on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital. Paula enjoyed looking out her window and watching TV. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Mary Worsham. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, James Patterson; daughter, Mary Patterson; brother, Steve Worsham; multiple nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 22, 2022
