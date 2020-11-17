Pauline Lois “Honey” Cawthron Payne, 77, joined our Lord in Heaven on Nov. 14, 2020. Pauline was born in Wartrace.
She graduated from Tullahoma High School and Saint Thomas Nursing School in Nashville. She loved pageantry and was the Queen Mother of the Miss Tennessee USA, Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Georgia USA pageants. Pauline is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Payne; her sister, Vera Cawthron of Tullahoma; her sister-in-law, Donna Cawthron; brother-n-law, Charles (Kathy) Payne of Leesburg, FL; her two children, Kimberly Greenwood and her husband Lee, of Nashville, Andrew Payne and his wife Keela, of Kodak; five adored grandchildren, Dalton and Parker Greenwood, and Aiden, Brenden, and Cian Payne. She was preceded in death by her son, Randall “Randy” James Payne; her parents, Clyde and Edith Cawthron; her brothers, Billy Joe Cawthron and Harold Cawthron.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will be at noon on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. The family requests that memorials be in the form of contributions to Victory Baptist Benevolence Fund or the Masonic Widows’ and Orphans’ Fund of Tennessee. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020