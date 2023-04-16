Pauline Wagster (2).jpg

Pauline Woodard Wagster left her earthly life on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a brief illness. 

She was born on June 4, 1930 in Bedford County to William Ollie and Allie Bertie Woodard.   She grew up a quiet country girl during the depression years, graduating from Shelbyville High School in 1948 as valedictorian of her senior class.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Wagster, brother, Marvin Woodard, sisters, Arine Andrews, Rachel Blaise and Jean Brown. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and attended West End Baptist Church.

