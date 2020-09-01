Peggie Ann Northcutt, 90, of Tullahoma passed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Tullahoma.
Known for her vibrant personality, quick wit, and sharp tongue, she was affectionately known as “Ms. Peggie”. She was an educator, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a loyal member, and Sunday School teacher of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Tullahoma, who held her faith and her family close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Northcutt, mother, Lula C. Miller, father, James Gray, stepfather, J.C. Miller.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angelia Northcutt of Nashville, and Michelle Northcutt of Tullahoma. Additionally, she is survived by her grandson, Robert W. Northcutt (Amy) of Shelbyville, sister in law, Johnnie Ann Northcutt of Nashville, nephew, Corey Davis (Heather) of Tullahoma, devoted cousin, Ms. Willie Mae "Ms. Bill" Crutchfield of Tullahoma, and numerous others.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor James A. Crutchfield, officiating and Pastor Elmore Torbert as Eulogist. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate). Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 2, 2020