Peggy Ann McPheron, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 72.
Mrs. McPheron was born in Smithville to the late James Toy Waggoner and Willie Dean Gay Waggoner. During her life she worked as an inspector at Tennessee Apparel and was a member of College Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McPheron was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Michele Weddington.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. McPheron; one daughter, Suzzanne Renee Horton and her husband John; three brothers, James Waggoner, Jackie Waggoner, and John Waggoner and his wife Joy; three grandchildren, Ryan Weddington, Brandon Weddington and his wife Constance, and Logan Horton; and four great-grandchildren, Brently, John Michael, ColtonLane, and Silus.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Patrick Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News - Jan. 30, 2022