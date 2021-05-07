Peggy Ashburn Richardson, 87, of Tullahoma passed away May 4, 2021.
Born in Smithville, Tennessee she was the daughter of Carlos and Ollie Ashburn. She earned a secondary education degree from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute and a B.A. in Sociology from Tennessee State University. She taught primary school for one year in DeKalb County.
Married in 1953 to William A. “Bill” Richardson she devoted her life to helping her husband, family, church, and community.
After moves to various bases with Bill, her last move as an Army wife was to Seoul, Korea with their three children in 1959. There her husband took his discharge from the Army to serve as a Church of Christ missionary, teaching Bible courses at Korea Christian College and establishing churches. As a missionary wife Peggy’s home was often open to college students who desired to speak English and learn American culture. Her hospitality extended to American military personnel who enjoyed spending time with her family and home cooked meals. Additionally, those in need of food, clothing and medical aid came to her door for assistance.
Returning to Culleoka, TN in 1971 she added to her lifelong passion for reading a love of gardening and food preservation. She served as a children’s Sunday School teacher at Ostella Church of Christ and was involved in many different community projects throughout her years in Culleoka. After her move to Tullahoma and becoming homebound she continued to minister to others through cards of encouragement.
She is survived by her children Allen Richardson, Joy (John) Hood, Carlton (Mollie) Richardson, Brett Richardson, Stanley Richardson, Amy Ballinger, Logan (Carolyn Ford) Richardson; grandchildren J’Andrea, Jocelyn, Josiah, Tammy, Brian, Angela, Danielle, and Caleb; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Reba Ashburn; nephews Ronald (Tammy) Ashburn and Lyndon (Deborah) Ashburn and their families; special friend of the family Marilyn McDermett; and numerous other family members and friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 58 years, daughter Rene Smith, parents, and brother, Don Ashburn.
No memorial service or funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com. The family wishes to thank the membership of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ for their many kindnesses to Peggy during her final years.
“The memory of the righteous is blessed” – Proverbs 10:7.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home of Columbia is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 9, 2021