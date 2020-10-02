Funeral services for Peggy Jean Clanton, 73, of Tullahoma were held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Dwight Duckworth officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Clanton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester.
Peggy was born on March 15, 1947 to the late Sherman and Clara Baker. She loved to spend time in her flower garden and also enjoyed interior design. Peggy especially loved her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clanton. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Brashears (Mike) and Terra Smith (Lannie); step-daughter, Lisa Miller; brother, David Baker (Donna); three grandchildren, Ryan Brashears, Kellie Brashears and Libby Trail; nephew, Joshua Baker (Jennifer) and great-nephew, Avery Baker.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 4, 2020