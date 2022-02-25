Peggy Lou Mashburn, 74, of Tullahoma, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Pennsylvania on Sept. 24, 1947, to the late Edgar and Flora McClelland. She was one of 11 children. Four of her siblings are left to mourn her loss, Kerry McClelland, Richard McClelland, Trudy Huivenga, and Ann Thorn. She lived several placed up north before deciding to make Tennessee her home over 50 years ago.
Peggy was a proud mother to her three children, Theresa Brewer (Ricky Morris), Tina (Josh) Smith and William (Becky) Stephens. A proud grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Brewer, David Brewer, Jazmin (Jared) Hickman, Dylan (Cortney) Stephens, Irie Robinson, Mathew Stephens and Kayla Smith and a proud great- grandmother to her three great granddaughters, Gwendolyn Brewer, Alexandria Stephens, and Raychael Stephens.
Peggy was great neighbor who kept a close watch on the neighborhood, which was appreciated by all. Peggy believed in the value of hard work. Peggy primarily worked in factories which included 15 plus years at Genesco/SAS and five plus years at Shaw. Peggy retired so that she could spend more time with her family. During retirement she enjoyed traveling, gambling, watching the game show network and the hallmark channel. Everyone who knew her, knew of her love of animals which included feeding the neighborhood cats and always having a dog for a companion, Gigi, her beloved poodle, is going to miss her greatly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jim Mashburn, two brothers, Robert McClelland, Charles McClelland, four sisters Beverly Spagnola, Virginia Middleton, Mary Angelucci and Betty Shnko, several other family members, and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022