Peggy Marie Lowry of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Tullahoma after a brief illness. Peggy was born in Orlando Florida on Dec. 6, 1955, to the late George and Lillian Gerdom.
Peggy loved watching cooking shows, Little House on the Prairie, and staying on top of the neighborhood gossip.
Peggy is survived by her two children, Amy Johnson Costello (John) of Anchorage Alaska, and Allen Johnson (Katie) of Athens Alabama; five grandchildren: Trinity Brewer, Madison Holmes, Haileigh Costello, Cameron Johnson and Avery Johnson, three sisters: Nancy Oreilly, Janice Bell and Joan Enos; three brothers, Steve Gerdom, George Gerdom Jr., and James Gerdom. She is also survived by her adopted neighborhood cat Parker.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 23, 2022