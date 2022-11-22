Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Peggy Sue Brooks Green, 87, of Huntland, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Holly Tree, Alabama on Sept. 2, 1935, to the late Floyd Franklin and Ilva Irene (Hall) Brooks. Graveside services were held Monday at Beech Grove Cemetery with Rodger Paradise officiating and Brock Worthen, Eric McCord, Derrick Sims, Dakota Green, and Joshua Green serving as pallbearers and Josh Vandiver, Rodger Paradise, Daylon Steele, Bailey Gowan, Carson Keeter, and Blake Sims serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 23, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Peggy Sue Brooks Green, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.