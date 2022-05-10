Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Pete Barnett was ushered into the arms of Jesus, 9 May 2022. He died of complications following a stroke.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Barnett in September 2012. Pete is survived by his two sons, Matt and Steve Barnett and their wives, Sheila and Gina. Four grandchildren, Caleb and Joshua Barnett, Chad Barnett and Evie Barnett Ross. Four great-grandchildren, Chad Junior (CJ), Cameron, Abel and Rosie Evelyn Ross. Pete’s extended surviving family that he dearly loved, include Gerald Moore and Dana, Nellie Jane Patrick, Mavis and John Snodgrass, Sylvia and Everett Flick, Bob and Linnay Moore, Paul and Phyliss Moore, Pauline and Fred Buckles and Charles Sturgill.
Pete was a member of Grace Baptist Church where he served on committees and served at the Attic Outlet (Faith Based Thrift store) for years. Pete retired from Sverdrup Engineering after being employed from 1964 to 1991. He is known as a Christian man, honest, hardworking and having a great sense of humor. He was instrumental in the education of his sons and grandchildren and always treasured family above all earthly possessions. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation for Mr. Barnett will be held on Friday, May at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Tim McGehee officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Pete’s memory be made to Grace Baptist Church- 1901 Ovoca Rd. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
