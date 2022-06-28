Peter Bruce Root, of Mt. Juliet, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home at the age of 72. Pete was born in Cumberland, Wisconsin to the late Murray B. and Frederica Vrooman Root. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1971. Pete married Jean Betts ten days later and began 51 years of marriage, traveling to 16 assignments in 21 years, before retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and staying in Tullahoma. Pete also earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan in Construction Management in 1981. He had a construction consulting business in “partnering” on projects both nationally and internationally. Pete camped or RV’d in Europe and 49 states over the past 51 years. He enjoyed woodworking and built a huge shop at his home. Many of his family and church family, including 18 Vicars, still have his homemade crosses. Pete was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma where he served as an elder, trustee, and president of congregation, along with managing two different construction projects. After moving to Mt. Juliet, Pete and Jean became members of Celebration Lutheran Church. Pete was a devoted grandfather. His greatest joy in retirement was traveling the country and sharing his love of the RV life with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Boyd and Mary Ann Betts; and one brother-in-law, David Betts. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Jean Root; one son, Mat Root; one daughter, Julie Root Sanders (Alan); brother, Jim Root (Diane); sister, Carolyn Lowery; brother, Michael Root (Sharon); grandchildren, Bria Sanders, Easton Root, Meredith Root, and Alyssa Sanders; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-laws, Vickie Osterloh (Steve), Sue Tretheway (Bill), and Cher Ruska (Cal). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church from 1:30pm-3:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma Building Fund, Celebration Lutheran Church in Mt. Juliet, or Amedysis Hospice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022