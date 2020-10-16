Peter (Pete) D. Narkates, 85, of Shelbyville passed from this life Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Pete was born in Birmingham Ala., in 1935. He joined the USMC out of high school and served during the Korean War. He married and had three daughters, moved to Florida and worked at Cape Canaveral.
Pete moved to Tullahoma in 1966 and went to work at Arnold Center. In 1984 he remarried and moved to Shelbyville. He retired from AEDC after 28 years of service in 1994, later in life he drove for the Bedford County School System and the Bedford County Senior Citizens Center.
Pete enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing and a good card game. His favorite tradition was to watch Alabama football on Saturday with family and friends.
In 2003 Pete became a born again believer in Jesus Christ. He joined Hurricane Grove Baptist Church where he was an active member and taught Sunday school class.
Pete is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughters Debbi Meeks, Vickie Baldwin (Mike Gandy), Petie Hice (Phillip), four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren one great-great-granddaughter, with many step children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Narkates, mother, Angela English and stepfather, Victor English, sisters, Junita, Frances, Angie and one brother, James.
Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Sunday Oct. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Doak Howell Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Please check their website for updates on final arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020