PFC Brandon Lee Campbell, 23, of Tullahoma passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 in Hinesville, Ga., where he was serving our country with the United States Army currently stationed at Fort Stewart.
Brandon was born on July 9, 1997. After graduating Franklin County High School in 2015, he joined the United States Army and was currently ranked as Private First Class.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lawerence Campbell Sr., of Estill Springs and God parents, Anthony “Poppy” Laurie Sr. and Ruth “Nanny” Laurie of Estill Springs. In addition, he is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents Chester and Mazillah Propst of Tullahoma.
He is survived by his father, Larry Campbell of Tullahoma; mother, Jennifer (Chad) Seigmund of Manchester; two sisters, Emily (Britton) Lewis of Estill Springs and Tori Campbell of Tullahoma, along with his best furry friend Jezabelle.
He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Marguerite Campbell of Manchester and his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Gwenn Long of Tullahoma.
Brandon’s memory will also be forever cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Anyone who knew Brandon, knew he was incredibly kind hearted. He had an immense passion for family and friends. He will be missed more than words can say.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with services to follow with military chaplain officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Campbell Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 22, 2020