Chief Petty Officer, Philip Erle Hoffmeister (USN, Ret.), 53, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton.
Philip was born on March 7, 1969, in Murfreesboro to David Hoffmeister and Faye (Bowling) Carter. He served a combined twenty – four years in the United States Navy and Tennessee National Guard unit in Tullahoma, where he served in the campaigns of Desert Storm / Desert Shield and Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marie Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Sear Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), and Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait) In his spare time, you could find him riding his motorcycles, fishing, hunting, and traveling to various places like Ireland. He treasured his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren.
Philip is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mary Hoffmeister and Lila Bowling; grandfathers, Robert Hoffmeister and Samuel E Bowling; uncles, Sammy Grant and Eddie Bowling; and nephew, Jerry Hoffmeister.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Shannon Hoffmeister; children, Kaitlin (Brian) Wilder, Grant (Nikki) Hoffmeister, Madison Hoffmeister and Asa Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Payten, Sawyer, Tabitha, and Melody; parents, Faye (Joe) Carter and David P. (Pam) Hoffmeister.; siblings, David A. Hoffmeister , Dianna (Steve) Sheely, Trent (Gail) Hoffmeister; brothers and sisters-in-love, Nathan (Amber) Marr, Randy (Colleen) Lofgren and Mike (Laura) Nichols; half-siblings, Hayley (Austin) Green and Greg Hoffmeister; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, May 21 from noon to 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hoffmeister, Trent Hoffmeister, Nathan Marr, Mike Nichols, Grant Hoffmeister and Brian Wilder. The family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – May 18, 2022