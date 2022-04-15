Phillip H. Clark, a resident of Coffee County, was called home to our Lord on April 11, 2022 at the age of 73.
Phil was born Oct. 20, 1948 in Shelbyville to James and Edith Clark.
He graduated from Shelbyville Central High School in 1967 and attended college at Martin Methodist in Pulaski.
Phil was a lifelong electrician and member of IBEW local 2113 and 429. He retired from AEDC on March 31, 2011.
He spent his past time with his puppy dogs, fishing around area lakes and was sometimes known for pulling his boat to work and fishing afterwards, camping with family and friends and he sure could build a fire. Phil had a love for music that led him to playing drums in local bands and living out his teenage dreams. He enjoyed cross country trips on his Harley Davidson with his bride. Also, was a huge fan of Vanderbilt Commodores football. Phil was a devout Christian man and spent his Sundays in fellowship with the Faithfull Followers class and a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester.
Phil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie (Lemons) and two children and their spouses: Tammy (Luneack) and husband Sam Taylor of Manchester; James (Jimmy) Clark and wife Jill of Savannah. Phil and Connie have five grandchildren, Brittany (Kuehler) and husband Cody Babcock of Groom, Texas, Haley (Kuehler) and husband Ryan Suter of Manchester; Kastin Clark of Savannah; Mandie Taylor of Manchester; Chance Taylor of Lubbock, Texas. There are three great-grandchildren, Bailey and Madelyn Babcock of Groom, Texas, Grayson Suter of Manchester; along with many more loving family members.
Phil is preceded by his parents James E. and Edith H. Clark of Shelbyville and son, Kevin Lụneack of Manchester.
Funeral services for Phil were held on Friday, April 15 in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brenton Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Hurricane Grove cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Phil to: The Dusty Elam Foundation or Manchester First Baptist Church. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 17, 2022