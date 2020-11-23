Phillip “Phil” Gene Ingleburger, 70, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  Phil was born in Arkansas on Feb. 8, 1950 to the late Benjamin Franklin and Lucile (Phillips) Ingleburger Sr. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Winston Tipps and Eddie Braddy officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.  Memorial Donations may be made to Estill Springs Church of Christ, the church of your choice, or Multi-County Cancer Support Network. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Phillip "Phil" Ingleburger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
12:00PM-2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.