Phillip “Phil” Gene Ingleburger, 70, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Phil was born in Arkansas on Feb. 8, 1950 to the late Benjamin Franklin and Lucile (Phillips) Ingleburger Sr. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Winston Tipps and Eddie Braddy officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donations may be made to Estill Springs Church of Christ, the church of your choice, or Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020