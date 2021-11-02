Phillip T. McArthur of Tullahoma passed this life after a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Hospital in Winchester at the age of 66 years.
Funeral services are scheduled on Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Turkey Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Phillip was born on May 28, 1955 in Tullahoma to Wendell Loland and Marjorie Katherine Cobb McArthur. He loved the outdoors and was usually found tinkering around his small farm. He loved everything about Farmall Tractors, or tractors in general, but over everything he loved to spend time with his six grandchildren. He also enjoyed riding four wheelers, hiking and attending Tractor pulls. He attended the Christian Life Church of Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Patricia Ann McArthur.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen McArthur; his children, Allan McArthur, Jenny Sherrill (James), Shirley Graham (Russell), Michelle Hysell (Brian) and Erin Harris; brothers, Loland and Randy McArthur; sisters, Trish Bennett and Janie Howard; aunt, Marteal Norris and six grandchildren, Andrea, Tyler, Emily, Charlette, Hannah and Audrey.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021