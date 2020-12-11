Phillip Wayne “Phil” Crowell of Wartrace, passed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester at the age of 75.
Phil was born in Lynchburg to the late Glen and Elizabeth Nicholson Crowell. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and a Bronze Star Medal. After his service, Phil went on to work as a truck driver and in other various positions at Jack Daniels. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and also served as the church clerk. In his younger years, Phil loved hunting, fishing and boating. He was also a skilled woodworker and loved to make log house style bird houses, which he gave away to friends and family. Phil never met a stranger and loved people in general. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed joking around and “aggravating” people and had many friends and neighbors that he truly cared for and loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Wayne Crowell; one brother, Kenneth Crowell; and one sister, Vera Jean Ladd.
Phil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Crowell; one sister, Pat Talley and her husband Frank; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Ezell and her husband Melvin; numerous nieces and nephews; he and Linda’s best friends, Vondie and Shirley Costner; and his beloved dog and best buddy, Tristan.
Due to COVID concerns and wanting to keep people safe, the family held a private graveside service with Pastor Mark Nunley officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020