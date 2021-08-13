Phillis Uehlein went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2021 in Asheboro, N.C. Phillis was born in Greene County on Nov. 2, 1939 to Allie and Bonnie Shepherd. She grew up in Washington County.
Phillis was a graduate of Washington College Academy, salutatorian of the class of 1957 and class delegate to Girls State in the summer of 1956. She was a 1959 graduate of Central Technical Institute, Airline Division, Kansas City, Mo.
During her working life, Phillis was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C.; Braniff International Airways stationed in Minneapolis, MN; Magnavox in Greeneville; Takoma Medical Group in Greeneville; and Phillips CEC in Jefferson City.
Phillis enjoyed her life dream of being a stay-at-home mom during her children's growing up years.
Besides her parents, Phillis was preceded in death by two husbands, Joseph E. Uehlein and Budford T. Perkins, Sr. and a son, Michael J. Uehlein.
Phillis is survived by two sons, one daughter, three daughters-in-law and a son-in-law: Patrick and MaryAnn of Randleman, N.C.; Claudia of Clinton, CT.: Kevin and Julie of Tullahoma; and Deirdre and Craig Wert of Sandpoint, Idaho. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Eli Uehlein and Kelsey Black of Haddam, CT.; Kellye and Avery Hazelwood of High Point, N.C.; Alex Uehlein of Glen Burnie, M.D.; Connor Uehlein of Randleman, N.C.; Jacob Uehlein of Tullahoma; and Ellie Uehlein of Tullahoma.
A service for family and friends will be held graveside at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery (Greeneville) on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m., where she will be interred with her husband Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 15, 2021