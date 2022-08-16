Phyllis Ann Dimitri, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Huntland. She was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky on Feb. 11, 1941 to the Jewel and Elford (Crump) Call. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Flemings County Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug.17 at 1 p.m. in Flemingsburg, Ky.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Dimitri, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.