Phyllis Ann Dimitri, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Huntland. She was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky on Feb. 11, 1941 to the Jewel and Elford (Crump) Call. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Flemings County Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug.17 at 1 p.m. in Flemingsburg, Ky.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 17, 2022
