Phyllis Ann Finney Bishop, 63, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Manchester, she was born on Oct. 13, 1956. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Joseph Horton and David Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Winchester Christian Academy, P.O. Box 715, Winchester, TN 37398 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 7, 2020