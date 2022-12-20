Phyllis Kay Gass Epperson, age 72 of Murfreesboro formerly of Cowan, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro. A native of Franklin County she was born on April 21, 1950 to the late Joe and Martha (Cole) Gass. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and enjoyed collecting cookbooks so she could cook wonderful meals for her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, John Randall Gass and Danny Gass. She is survived by her husband of fifty -two years, Steve Epperson of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Tori Renee (Richard) Schmelzer of Smyrna and Treese Stephanie Epperson of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Kensington Ann Phillips of Murfreesboro; brother, George Gass; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

