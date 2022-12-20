Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Phyllis Kay Gass Epperson, age 72 of Murfreesboro formerly of Cowan, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro. A native of Franklin County she was born on April 21, 1950 to the late Joe and Martha (Cole) Gass. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and enjoyed collecting cookbooks so she could cook wonderful meals for her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, John Randall Gass and Danny Gass. She is survived by her husband of fifty -two years, Steve Epperson of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Tori Renee (Richard) Schmelzer of Smyrna and Treese Stephanie Epperson of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Kensington Ann Phillips of Murfreesboro; brother, George Gass; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following in the chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park.
Watson-North Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 21, 2022
