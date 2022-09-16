Pleasy Reynolds Anderson, 77, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at The Waters in Winchester. He was born on August 8, 1945 in Decherd to the late Edger and Alma (Pharr) Anderson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Chris Seals officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Pleasy Reynolds Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Saturday, September 17, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 17, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.