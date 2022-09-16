Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Pleasy Reynolds Anderson, 77, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at The Waters in Winchester. He was born on August 8, 1945 in Decherd to the late Edger and Alma (Pharr) Anderson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Chris Seals officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 18, 2022
