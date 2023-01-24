Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Polly Ann Sells Strope, 85, of Huntland, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sherwood on April 21, 1937, to the late Johnny “John” Andrew and Angeline (Smith) Sells. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 25, 2023
