R. Joyce Wulf (Worthington), of Tullahoma, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Battle Creek, Michigan on May 9, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Wulf, Sr.; her son, James A. Wulf; her parents, Charlie and Rosezella Worthington; sisters, Lee Ball and Dorothy Fugate; brothers, Chuck Worthington and Bill Worthington; sister-in-law, Delores Worthington; and brother-in-law, Chas “Parky” Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Tom) Kleinfeld, and son, John A. Wulf, Jr. (Becky). Joyce was the loving grandmother of Janette (Jason) Smith, John Wulf, Jake (Jamie) Wulf, Shawna (BJ) Denby, Heather Kleinfeld, Ed Lawrence, Kristen (Patrick) Godsey and James (Kayla) Wulf. She was a proud great-grandmother to Josh, Skylar (Jacob), Samerra, Ryan, Sayde, Breanna, Sasha, Alice Jo, Joseph, Arthur and Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Harris, and sisters-in-law, Jane Worthington, Marilyn Taylor and Carol (Dennis) Oberly.
Joyce grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan. She met the love of her life, John Wulf, at Lakeview High School when she was fourteen and he was fifteen. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on September 16th, 1951. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before John’s passing in 2017. Joyce and John moved all over the country with John’s career. Joyce always made it a priority to find a Lutheran church wherever they moved so they could be part of a church family right away. Their 17th move brought them to Tullahoma, where Joyce has been a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 41 years. Joyce was also a dedicated Tullahoma community volunteer, serving 25 years at Red Cross Blood Mobiles and as a Harton Auxiliary Volunteer. She loved her family, golfing, RV camping and traveling. As written by Joyce…” Trust and have Faith in God and Jesus Christ as your Savior.
Funeral was held Thursday, Dec. 31 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Marty Nutter officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek, Michigan at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Joyce to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or to Hospice Compassus, 1805 North Jackson Street, Unit 11, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 3, 2021