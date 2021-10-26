Ralph Edward Henley, 81, of Decherd, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Decherd on Aug. 16, 1940 to the late Andrew Gattis and Bertha Lee (Crabtree) Henley. Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 25 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Spencer VanOrder and Ricky Walls officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Scott Henley, Bobby Ray Henley, James Henley, Tim Hill, Bobby Wayne Sherrill, and Buddy Price serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 27, 2021