Ralph H. Tucker departed this life Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022. During the time of his earthly life, he enjoyed living and associating with friends and family. He was employed in the aircraft industry for 43 years working as a machinist and tool and die maker. During that time starting employment with Aluminum Taper Milling Company which was located in many buildings along the current Tullahoma Municipal Airport area.
He was sent to California to train for specialized precision operations training working and making aircraft parts within tolerances of .005 inches as specified by the U.S. Government Military Contracts. During his tenure of 43 years the company name changed several times including ATM, Numerical Control, Cleveland Pneumatic and B.F. Goodrich. When Ralph was not working his public job, he enjoyed hobbies such as farming and raising farm animals including a registered Hampshire hog operation. There were many other animals on the hobby farm including goats, chickens, Peafowls, Guinea’s, ducks, and geese.
He had a special feeling for his Santa Gertrudis cattle and his Brown Swiss milk cow named “Jennifer”. Over the years he had many mules, burros and horses, including breeds of Perch eon’s, Clydesdales, Wild mustangs, Walking horse and Quarter Horse. All were animals that he was proud to talk about when he was conversing with others. Ralph served his country for 8 years from 1955-1963 in the U.S. Army National Guard. Ralph loved motorcycles and owned many different ones over the years. He and Ruby Jo traveled many miles through different parts of the country on his Gold Wings. He was active in the Gold Wing Road Riders association and served as Chapter President for a while. This was a time in his life he really had a great time with many friends as they travel together on “Runs” in which they all enjoyed as a group. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 and College Street Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Carl R. Tucker Sr., mother: Cora Irene Cunningham Tucker, sisters: Jean Tucker, Barbara Ann Tucker Cates, Francis Jaqueline Tucker Hogan, and Margaret Loeda Tucker Burton, and daughter, Teresa Annette Tucker Brittingham.
He is survived by wife, Ruby Jo Smith Hunt Tucker, one son, Randall R. Tucker (Rita), one step-son, Greg Hunt (Leah), grandchildren, Nicole Gray (Dave), Chris Taylor, Julie Beth Tucker Todd (Kyle) and one brother, Carl Raymond Tucker Jr. (Dorothy Ann). Ralph will be greatly missed on this earth but is rejoicing with his friends and family that has departed on to their eternal heavenly home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Kilgore Funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022