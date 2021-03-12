Funeral services for Ralph Herbert Fletcher, 87, of Tullahoma will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Mr. Fletcher passed away on March 10, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born on Oct. 4, 1933 in Tullahoma to the late Walter and Minnie Fletcher. He was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #262 and a 32nd degree Shriner. Ralph was employed for over 30 years as a Machinist and Supervisor at B.F. Goodrich. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, and golfing. Ralph will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Nell Riggins and two brothers, JW Fletcher and Fred Fletcher. He is survived by his loving wife Doris Fletcher; two daughters, Brenda Bowlen (Tim) and Vickie McCutchen (Bill); sisters, Sandra Hill and Patricia Gunn (Robert); brother, Jack Fletcher; two grandchildren, Tabitha Robertson (Kenny) and Jennifer Owens (Mike Boggess); six great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Robertson, Fletcher Robertson, Braden Robertson, Brenley Watson, Brant Sauls and Haydon Owens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – March 14, 2021