Ramona Kay Snell, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Elk River Health and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept.14, 1962 to the late, Harry “H.A.” and Letha Iona Preston Snell. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with Minister Phillip Dodson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner cemetery in Decherd.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 25, 2021