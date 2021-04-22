Ramona Kay Snell, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Elk River Health and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept.14, 1962 to the late, Harry “H.A.” and Letha Iona Preston Snell. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with Minister Phillip Dodson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner cemetery in Decherd.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 25, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Snell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 23
Visitation
Friday, April 23, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 24
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 24, 2021
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.