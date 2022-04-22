Tullahoma resident and native Randal Eugene Cunningham, 72, passed away April 16, 2022 at his home.
A Wisco employee and a member of the Highland Rim Scottish Society, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
The son of the late Marion and Melba Jean Williamson Cunningham, he is survived by sister, Sandra Webb and brother, Glen Cunningham, both of Tullahoma. He is also survived by nephew, Kenny Webb and his wife Karin; nephew Aaron Webb and his wife Diane and nice Suzanne Webb. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial for Mr. Cunningham will be held at St. Barnabas Church in Tullahoma from 1 to 4 p.m., April 30.
Tullahoma News – April 24, 2022