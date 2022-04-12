Randall Newton Beasley passed this life on Sunday April, 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters and had been visited by many family and friends.
Randy was born on Thursday, Feb. 12, 1959 at the Queen City Infirmary in Tullahoma. He was the son of Donald Newton and Marie Wooten Beasley who have preceded him in death. He had one sister, Donna Beasley Peterson, who has also preceded him in death.
On April 16, 1982, Randy married Lisa Mullins Beasley and they have enjoyed almost 40 years of a happy, adventurous marriage. Randy and Lisa had two daughters Amy Beasley Watson and Jenny Beasley Bryson. Randy loved his girls and was very proud of the successful young woman they had grown to be.
Randy was blessed and very proud of his grandchildren, Ty Watson, Emyr, Okeya and Shay Bryson.
Randy had many hobbies in life but his passion was always racing. He loved motocross and for many years raced for the Cycle Shop. His parents and Guy Anderson started the Frogtown Motocross track which was a favorite of the local racers. He also raced sprint cars with his dear friends Tom and Steve Hull and dabbled with radio control cars, planes and helicopters. He was a Member of the Coffee County Airfoilers Club and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Randy had always worked in the grocery business and was well known for his knowledge and skill with meat. He was employed for the last 18 years by Ken and Mary Duke as the store manager at Spring Street Market in Manchester.
As his girls were growing, Randy enjoyed coaching and watching them play softball. He could be found most every weekend and most week nights working on the fields and manning the grill to feed their teams. He and his family enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting together
In addition to his wife, daughters and grandchildren, Randy is survived by his two sons-in-law, Matt Watson and Timmy Bryson who he counted as his sons. He is also survived by a niece, Tina Smith and nephew, Shane Peterson of Arkansas. He was loved by his extended family and had many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with burial to be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tullahoma Humane Society.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 13, 2022