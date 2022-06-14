Randall “Randy” Kelly Hall more fondly known as Mayor, 66, of Winchester, passed away on June 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born on September 23, 1955, in Winchester to the late Earl Ray Hall and Anna Ruth (Williams) Farris. Funeral service for Randy will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Johnny Mayes officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 15, 2022