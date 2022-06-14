Randall “Randy” Kelly Hall more fondly known as Mayor, 66, of Winchester, passed away on June 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.  Randy was born on September 23, 1955, in Winchester to the late Earl Ray Hall and Anna Ruth (Williams) Farris. Funeral service for Randy will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Johnny Mayes officiating.  Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 15, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Randall "Randy" Kelly Hall

Service information

Jun 14
Visitation
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
