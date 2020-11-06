Randell Lee “Randy” Thomas of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 61.
Randy was born in Tullahoma to the late General Keith Thomas and Avie Pierce Thomas. During his life, he served as the Pastor for the Emmanuel Church of Christ in Huntland.
Randy is survived by his wife Pam Thomas; three children, Tina Parker (Jon), Penny O’Dare, and Brandon Lee Thomas (Amanda); three sisters, Dana Ferrell (Tony), Tammy Bowen (James), and Latisha Dotson (Kevin); and one brother, Harlan Thomas (Debra); grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, Christopher, Alex, Elizabeth, Ella, and Macy; and five great-grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon at 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Bishop Ronnie Banks officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 8, 2020