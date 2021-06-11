Ray Donald Melton, 83, of Elora, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Cannon County on April 29, 1938 to the late Foster and Ruth (McGee) Melton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Mike Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021