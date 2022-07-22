Ray Powers image

Ray Powers

Ray Powers was born in Summitville on May 22, 1933 and died on July 17, 2022. He was the only son of the late Ida Rayburn Powers and Cecil Powers. He had one sister, Dorothy Gail Powers Cole who died in December 2007. She and her husband, Robert, had one daughter, Anita and two grandchildren.

Ray grew up working at Powers and Banks, his father’s general store in Summitville. During his school years music, and especially singing, was his great joy. Without professional training, he started singing in school plays and at school events. His first major role was starring in the life story of Steven Foster. That play started his years of singing at numerous weddings, funerals, churches, and a weekly Sunday afternoon radio program that featured popular music of the day. His baritone voice also landed him a part time radio announcer job during his high school years.

