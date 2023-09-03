Torstenson.jpg

Raymond Henry Torstenson, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.  He was born in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 10, 1942, to the late R.L. “Rip” and Anne Marie (Dahlke) Torstenson. 

Before his retirement, Ray was employed at Boeing in Huntsville for thirty-two years, where he worked on the space shuttle and lunar rover programs, which were an integral part of the space program.  He was an accomplished artist and woodworker, focusing on handcrafting dulcimers.  Ray was a co-founder and long-time member of Multi-County Cancer Support Network and a member of Franklin County Arts Guild.  He was a devoted member of Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.  In his spare time, he enjoyed being on his boat and traveling.  His family will remember his kind nature and wonderful sense of humor. 

