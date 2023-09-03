Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Raymond Henry Torstenson, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 10, 1942, to the late R.L. “Rip” and Anne Marie (Dahlke) Torstenson.
Before his retirement, Ray was employed at Boeing in Huntsville for thirty-two years, where he worked on the space shuttle and lunar rover programs, which were an integral part of the space program. He was an accomplished artist and woodworker, focusing on handcrafting dulcimers. Ray was a co-founder and long-time member of Multi-County Cancer Support Network and a member of Franklin County Arts Guild. He was a devoted member of Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed being on his boat and traveling. His family will remember his kind nature and wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Jacqueline Bishop Torstenson; and brother, Charles Torstenson.
He is survived by his loving children, Mark (Lucia Cape) Torstenson, Kim (Ed) Land, Eric (Amy) Torstenson, and Pam (Chris) Parker; grandchildren, Shelby Land, Torsten Land, Anna Parker, Jack Parker, Evelyn Torstenson, and Julian Torstenson; and niece, Victoria “Vivi” Nixon.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, Aug. 31 at Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Joe Butler officiating. Interment followed in the Harmony Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 3, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Raymond Henry Torstenson, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.