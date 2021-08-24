Raymond Levon Dyer, 71, of Winchester, won his last earthly battle and entered rest on Aug. 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and the good Lord. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Nov. 14, 1949, to the late Raymond and Lorene (Myers) Dyer Sr. Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Garner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made to American Cancer Society.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021