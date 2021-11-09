Raymond M. “Ray” Herschberger, 76, of Flat Creek passed suddenly from this life Monday, November 1, 2021, after a motor vehicle accident in Bedford County.
A native of Moultrie County, Ill., Ray was born May 19, 1945, to the late Menno C. and Cora S. Kauffman Herschberger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Jeffers Herschberger.
Ray was a hardworking man and could fix or build anything. He loved riding his Cushman Golfster and working in his shop. He was a professional truck driver for many years and logged over three million miles. He worked for Warner Acres Farms. He was a faithful member of Living Stones Community Church, the Southeastern Cushman Club, and the Bedford County Historical Society. He was loved by everyone who met him.
He is survived by: fiancé and love of his life, Faye V. Fuller of Flat Creek; sons, Raymond L (Michelle) Herschberger of Illinois., and Robert (Lisa Farel) Herschberger of Illinois; and daughter, Raylene Reedy of Illinois. He is also survived by six step-children, Sue Morales of Illinois., Ron Jeffers, of Illinois, Cheryl (Rod) Tiesel of Illinois., Rhonda (Jim) Winn of Illinois, Daryel (Meena) Jeffers of Illinois, and Doug Jeffers of Illinois; five siblings, Larry (Patty) Herschberger of Indiana, Virgil (Brenda) Herschberger, of Tennessee, Fannie (Marvin) Miller of Illinois, Dorothy (Chuck) Nichols of Illinois, and Betty (Paul) Nichols of Illinois; six grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa) Herschberger, Josh (Isabel) Herschberger, Travis Herschberger, Britney (Adam) Wait, Adam Herschberger, and Brandon Herschberger; bonus daughter, Twyla (Bill) Ramsey of Indiana, three bonus grandsons, Blake and Brady Largent, and William Ramsey all of Indiana; also several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 6 at Living Stones Community Church with Eddie Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to The Care House at Living Stones Church by mail: P.O. Box 579 Shelbyville, TN 37162. www.doakhowellfuneralhome.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021