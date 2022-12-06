Raymond Neal Mitchell, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 7, 1936, in Nashville to the late Ollie Dillard and Margaret Foster Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Woodfin Funeral Home, Smyrna Chapel. Graveside Services will immediately follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna with Eddie Brady officiating.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.

