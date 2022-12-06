Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Raymond Neal Mitchell, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 7, 1936, in Nashville to the late Ollie Dillard and Margaret Foster Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Woodfin Funeral Home, Smyrna Chapel. Graveside Services will immediately follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna with Eddie Brady officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 7, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Raymond Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.