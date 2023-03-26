Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Rebecca “Becky” Johnson Smith of Colleyville, Texas, for the last 12 years and Huntland, TN, the prior 40 years, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Dancing River Assisted Living and Memory Care in Grapevine, Texas. She was born on Feb. 2, 1946, in Knoxville. The Funeral Service is planned for Saturday April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Michael Clark officiating. Internment is being held privately for family at the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Memorial contributions may be sent in lieu of flowers to: Pat Summitt Foundation (patsummitt.org) helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
