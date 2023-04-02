Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Rebecca Sue Loggins “Granny”, 83, of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Sue “Granny” was born on Oct. 12, 1939, to the late Tommy Ray and Mable Elizabeth Baldwin. She was a long-time member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and home maker. She was a remarkable artist and loved water color painting. She devoted her life to care for her husband and family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Loggins; one son, Kenneth Loggins. She is survived by, one daughter, Lucretia Campbell (Frank “Sandy”); one brother James Baldwin (Sissy); sister, Mary Ann Wall (Curtis); grandchildren, Brittney Loggins, Ashton Loggins, and Shannon Loggins; great grandchildren, Landon Loggins, Vylette Ponder, Matthew Campbell, Megan Hutcherson, and Ezra Ponder.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Wednesday, March 29 at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church with Rev. Shebbie Shields officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service.
A second Celebration of Life service was held on Friday, March 31 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cunningham, Tennessee at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service. Inurnment followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cunningham, Tennessee.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma and The Cumberland Furnace Historic Associate ATT: Norman Bowlby PO Box 242 Cumberland Furnace, TN 37051
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Tullahoma News – April 2, 2023
