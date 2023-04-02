Loggins Obit.jpg

Rebecca Sue Loggins

Rebecca Sue Loggins “Granny”, 83, of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Sue “Granny” was born on Oct. 12, 1939, to the late Tommy Ray and Mable Elizabeth Baldwin. She was a long-time member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and home maker. She was a remarkable artist and loved water color painting. She devoted her life to care for her husband and family.

