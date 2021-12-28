Funeral services for Regina Charlene Wilson, 62, of Manchester, were held Monday, Dec. 27 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Maplewood Cemetery. Mrs. Wilson passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her residence in Manchester.
Regina was born in Tullahoma on Jan. 11, 1959, the daughter of the late Charles and Jean Keith. She was a selfless woman who would take care of anyone in need. Regina loved making people smile, and her smile would brighten up your day. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Regina is also preceded in death by one sister, Karen Keith. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Jimmy Wilson; daughters, Amy Wilson and Bethaney Tidwell (Daniel); sister, Gale Land; grandchildren, Aiden Tidwell and Riley Tidwell.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson Family
Tullahoma News – Dec. 29, 2021